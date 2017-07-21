21 luglio 2017

Le Castellet, 21 July 2017 - This weekend, the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe will see forty 488 Challenges battle it out on the Circuit Paul Ricard. The meeting is in effect a sort of trial run for the French Grand Prix, which will be back on this track in 2018, after a 28-year absence: the last team to win was Ferrari with Alain Prost in 1990. Trofeo Pirelli. Championship leader Daniele Di Amato is looking for another two wins to consolidate his position in the absence of Fabio Leimer (Octane 126). However, it won't be a stroll in the park for the CDP driver, who is certain to be strongly challenged by Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa), Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126), Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing), Sam Smeeth (Stratstone Ferrari) and his teammate Andrea Gagliardini. Pirelli Am. The Trofeo Pirelli Am class will be the scene of a new episode in the duel between Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) and Jens Liebhauser (Gohm Motorsport). The pair have monopolised the season so far with the exception of Chris Froggatt (HR Owen) who won the second race in Budapest. Also of note is the arrival in the European Series of Marc Muzzo (Kessel Racing) after a brilliant race in the Challenge North America during the Ferrari Racing Days at Mosport Park. Coppa Shell. Johnny Laursen tops the standings in the Coppa Shell, with two wins and two podiums. The Formula Racing driver knows the track well, having driven it in the GT championships and it won't be easy for anyone to beat him. However, we should keep an eye on the highly experienced Eric Cheung and his teammate Rick Lovat, along with Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Erich Prinoth (Ineco-MP Racing). Cheung and Lovat are also first and second in the Coppa Shell standings, while the Ladies' Cup is still led by Fabienne Wohlwend, who is not in the race, and is just one point in front of Manuela Gostner (Ineco-MP Racing). Deborah Mayer (Kessel Racing) and Tina Kok (Formula Racing) are also competing. Programme. Friday at the Paul Ricard is test day. Then on Saturday qualifying takes place in the morning ahead of the two Race-1s, with the Coppa Shell at 12:50 pm and Trofeo Pirelli at 3:35 pm. On Sunday the Coppa Shell kicks off at 12:50 pm and the Trofeo Pirelli at 3:35 pm.