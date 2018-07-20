20 luglio 2018

Brno, 20 July 2018 - The Brno weekend of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, the fifth round of the 2018 championship, has come to life with statements from some of the competitors in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell. Cheung: "Fascinating to race in the forest". Eric Cheung, Coppa Shell leader in the Ferrari 488 Challenge of Formula Racing, has won three of the last four races but says there is no special secret to his success: "Of course the coach has helped me, but I think I always followed the same routine. It's a fact that things are going well, however". Then talking about the Brno race: "I competed here six years ago and it is always very special. The track is demanding, with many ups and downs and curves. In addition, you are immersed in the green, almost like racing in the forest. Mattsson: "I have my good luck". It was then the turn of leader of the Coppa Shell Am leader, the Swede of Scuderia Autoropa, Ingvar Mattsson, who has enjoyed a great season so far, picking up three wins plus podiums in all the other races: "I have to admit that everything is really going as well as possible. I have won three races, I also had a bit of luck and I have always been on the podium”. The battle with his Kessel Racing rival, Murat Cuhadaroglu, is very open with only two points separating the two in the standings. Mattsson, however, is confident: "I believe that I will win, also because of my good luck...". Hladik: "Le Mans, unforgettable victory". Making his debut on the Brno track, local driver Vladimir Hladik, of Baron Service, said he expected a good race: "The track here is beautiful and I think I can do well” He added that lately he hasn’t always agreed with the decisions of the race officials, but he’s ready to do his best. With his three career victories in the Ferrari Challenge, he doesn’t doubt himself on this beautiful track: "I think the win at Le Mans is unforgettable: there is so little time to learn the track that it is really difficult not to make mistakes. In 2016, I competed in the best race of my life on that legendary track".