12 aprile 2018

Auckland, 12 April 2018 - Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific Series Round 2 will take place for the first time on New Zealand, on the iconic Hampton Downs circuit from Friday to Saturday. The races will be part of the four-day “Ferrari Festival” organised in Auckland. After Round 1. Following the last race held from 23 to 25 March at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Rama Danindro from Indonesia leads the Trofeo Pirelli class standings following two wins over that weekend. In second place we find fellow compatriot Renaldi Hutasoit followed by James Weiland from United States. In Coppa Shell class, Eric Zang from China is at the top of the table following a win in Race-2 and third place in Race-1. He is followed by Tiger Wu from Chinese Taipei and Vincent Wong of Hong Kong.Andrew Moon from Korea heads the Coppa Shell AM class standings. In second place is Min Xiao from China ahead of local hero David Dicker. Schedule. The Ferrari Challenge drivers will undertake six rounds of practice sessions this weekend on the beautiful Hampton Downs circuit. The first race of the weekend will be on Saturday at 2 pm (4 am CET) while the second green flag will be waved on Sunday at the same time. Free entry. Ferrari is also extending an invitation for fans to cheer on their local heroes Grant Baker and David Dicker who will be racing in their 488 Challenge cars at the circuit over the weekend, which is open to the public. A spectacular array of classic and modern Ferrari models and special edition cars will be on display for the public to enjoy. [playlist4me id="c9648968-e585-4b59-a3bb-36889536e5c2"]