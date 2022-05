09 giugno 2016

Shanghai, 9 June – Chinese driver Xin Jin, currently second in the Pirelli AM standings drive us around the Shanghai International circuit driving his fantastic Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO. The track is fantastic with a perfect mix of slow and fast corners and some very long and fast straights, including the longest one of the year. Xin will try to win the race but will have to face the championship leader Eric Cheung.