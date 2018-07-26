26 luglio 2018

Francorchamps, 26 July 2018 – This weekend sees the 70th edition of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, one of the world's most prestigious GT races, and the most important run by SRO. The crews. Six Ferrari crews are set to race. The 488 GT3 of SMP Racing is competing in the Overall class but opponents aside its main task is to overcome the bad luck that has thwarted victories in two out of three races so far this season. Official drivers Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina and the Russian Mikhail Aleshin came close to winning at Monza and Le Castellet but haven’t yet sealed the deal this season. The 24 Hours of Spa seems like the ideal opportunity to turn it around. Pro-Am Cup. Three 488 GT3s are competing in the Pro-Am Cup class. British drivers Duncan Cameron and Aaron Scott will be racing in AF Corse no. 51, teaming up with Irishman Matt Griffin and Italian Lorenzo Bontempelli. Rino Mastronardi should have been at the wheel but had to drop out for health reasons. Official driver Andrea Bertolini will be competing in car no. 53 of AF Corse together with Niek Hommerson, Louis Machiels and Marco Cioci. Then finally, the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, crewed by Rinat Salikhov, Alexander Mattschull, David Perel and Daniel Keilwitz, also looks competitive. Am Cup. Two Ferraris are also racing in the Am Cup class: Rick Yoon, Pierre Ehret, Murad Sultanov and Nick Boulle will compete in the 488 GT3 no. 488 of Rinaldi Racing. The car of T2 Motorsport is making its debut, driven by Greg Teo, David Tjiptobiantoro, Christian Colombo and Matteo Cressoni. Qualifying is set for Thursday afternoon and pole position will be decided on Friday afternoon. The race starts at 4.30 pm on Saturday.