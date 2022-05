Spa-Francorchamps 12 settembre 2020

Ernst-Albert Berg couldn't have hoped for a better debut, taking pole position in the Coppa Shell at Spa. The Penske Sportwagen Hamburg driver completed the 7003.9-metre circuit in 2:24.076, recorded on his last lap. The German carved out a significant lead over his pursuers, making him the favourite for the afternoon's race. Let's hear some quick thoughts from him.