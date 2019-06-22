Baker in pole position for Race-1 at Snetterton

In the qualifying session to define the starting grid of Race-1 , the second round of the Ferrari Challenge UK, Jason Baker, once again, has shown himself to be the specialist at taking pole position, sealing the right to start the race on the Snetterton circuit from ahead of the pack.

Trofeo Pirelli. The driver for Dick Lovett Swindon, thanks to a lap of 1’53”146, preceded Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester) by 554 milliseconds and likewise finished 1”672 ahead of Jon Wood (Carrs Ferrari). Baker made only four laps against the clock in a session interrupted by the red flag which was brought out after Stuart Willson (Graypaul Nottingham) had spun off the track. The final timed lap delivered Baker the pole spot. Qualifying took place on a dry track with mild temperatures, helped by a heavily overcast sky which failed to produce any downpours. Wayne Marrs (Dick Lovett Swindon) completes the second row with a time of 1’55”068, whilst behind him will be Josh Kirkwood-Jones (H.R. Owen London) and Martin Smith (Graypaul Birmingham), separated by only 12 thousandths of a second, are poised to do battle when the race gets underway in a few hours time.

Coppa Shell. Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham) was the fastest of the Coppa Shell competitors, after an intense duel with Toby Flannagan, finished two tenths of a second clear as the thirty-minute scheduled minutes of the session concluded. The Maranello Sales driver got the better of Mark McAllister (Lancaster Ferrari Colchester) by 191 milliseconds.

Race. This afternoon at 16:10 hrs local time (17:10 CET) the first of the two races scheduled for this weekend gets underway.