Baker Does the Double Double

The second race of the Ferrari Challenge UK series concluded today to mark the end of a successful weekend. Following the thrilling, first-ever race on Saturday 18 May, Race-2 lived up to expectations.

Trofeo Pirelli. Race-2 provided spectators with close, exciting racing from start to finish. Jason Baker (Dick Lovett Swindon) and Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester) immediately resumed their battle from Race-1, and remained together for the entirety of the race. Jason Baker once again managed to defend from the attacking Clarke to claim his second win of the weekend, to make it a Double Double with two Pole Positions.

Speaking after his win in Race-2, Baker said “I really wanted to come away with podiums. But I never imagined I’d be coming away with two poles and two wins. The racing was really good. It was competitive racing, really clean.”

Jamie Clarke, after another second place finish in Race-2, commented “To be honest, coming away with two second places, if I’d been offered that when I signed up, I would have been delighted. But I’m actually a bit disappointed. There was more in the car, and more in me.”

Coppa Shell. The racing in the Coppa Shell for gentleman drivers class remained just as thrilling from flag to flag, with multiple changes for the class lead. Yesterday’s Coppa Shell winner, Mark McAllister (Lancaster Ferrari Colchester), unfortunately found himself facing the wrong way on the first lap at the bottom of Paddock Hill bend, but no damage was caused. Pole-sitter Toby Flannagan (Maranello Sales), Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham) and Stuart Willson (Graypaul Nottingham) all held the lead at different stages of the race. Stuart Willson eventually emerged victorious as the chequered flag waved after an intense race.

“It was a tough race - no grip left for me in the final third of the race. It was really tough out there,” Redman commented. “It has been a fantastic weekend. Moving on, it can only get better. I think everybody has put a lot of hard work in to making this event happen this weekend, and Ferrari should be congratulated for bringing the series to the UK.”

Next event. The second weekend of Ferrari Challenge UK racing takes place at Snetterton on 22nd-23 June 2019.