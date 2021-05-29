Ange Barde wins on return to track

Ange Barde of SF Côte d’Azur Cannes returned to the track in style with a brilliant victory in Trofeo Pirelli Am Race-1 at Brno.

“For starters, I was already happy to be here because I was finally back after my crash at Monza. Qualifying was tough, but I finished with a good placing, which gave me the best possible start to the race. It was a tricky race because the crashes and interruptions demanded maximum concentration. However, in the end, I clinched the win. I’m delighted and hope to do the same in Race 2 tomorrow”.