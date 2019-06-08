An Early Stop for Race 1 in Montreal

Montreal, Quebec 08 giugno 2019

Ferrari Challenge competition in Montreal had hardly passed the ten minute mark when a significant incident that began with Lisa Clark (Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Beverly Hills) left oil on the racing surface and triggered a chain of consequences that took several strong cars out of contention. An extensive safety car period was required, but despite the diligent efforts of the track safety workers, the series was unable to return to green-flag conditions. Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Westlake) again claimed victory at Montreal over James Weiland (Ferrari of San Francisco) and Benjamin Hites (The Collection). Cooper had begun to stretch a gap before the race was neutralized behind the safety car. Further back, Thomas Tippl (Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Beverly Hills) had a tough go of it, falling back several places in the first lap, first corner melee. Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Quebec) was one of the beneficiaries and the Canadian driver showed strong pace, before his progress was blunted by the safety car. Trofeo Pirelli AM. Ziad Ghandour (Boardwalk Ferrari) took the win after Barry Zekelman (Ferrari of Ontario) and Neil Gehani (Continental Autosports) were caught up in the turn 13 mess instigated (by no fault of her own) by Lisa Clark's mechanical difficulties. This allowed Ziad to inherit the win, beating out Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) and Jose Valera (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) who rounded out the podium. Coppa Shell. Mark Issa (Ferrari of Atlanta) took another win, beating out Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale). Claude was able to eek by Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) in the first lap chaos before the safety car put an end to competitive racing action. Coppa Shell AM. Eric Marston (Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Westlake) had a strong race, and strong race pace to both get past Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari) and to keep the rest of a highly competitive Coppa Shell AM category behind him. Eric, Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) and Gianni Grilli (Ferrari of Quebec) all made it past Jay Schreibman who encountered first the opening lap chaos and lost out the most among his fellow drivers. Schedule. Ferrari Challenge will return to the circuit on Sunday immediately before the start of Formula 1 pre-race festivities at 11:15am (all times in ET).