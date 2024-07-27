Altoè and Hassid win first races at Paul Ricard

Trofeo Pirelli. Starting from pole position with a qualifying time of 2’00”974 in his Ferrari 296 Challenge number 2, Giacomo Altoè secured another convincing victory. The young Italian delivered an authoritative performance, pulling away from his rivals and crossing the finish line with the fastest lap time (2’02”617). Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) came second with a consistent performance, while former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock (Autohaus Hulrich) took the third step of the podium.

The Trofeo Pirelli Am race was thrilling and fiercely contested, with Dane Claus Zibrandtsen holding on to first place at the start. Shielded by the drivers from the higher class, he claimed another victory, extending his lead in the overall standings, further aided by the extra point for the fastest lap in class. British driver Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) took a third consecutive second place, while Marco Zanasi (CDP - Pinetti Motorsport) was third.