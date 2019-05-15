All set in Brands Hatch for the Challenge UK

The Ferrari Challenge UK series launches at Brands Hatch this weekend for the opening races of the inaugural 2019 season. Using the iconic and technically challenging Indy circuit, twenty-one Ferrari clients will take to the track for the first time in their new 488 Challenge cars.

The 488 Challenge is the first turbo-charged model to race in the Ferrari Challenge series, and it is also the most powerful Ferrari Challenge car ever. The car is powered by a 670hp 3.9-litre V8 derived from the series production engine that has won several International Engine of the Year Awards. Thanks to extensive development of the car’s engine, aerodynamics and chassis, the 488 Challenge has achieved new levels of performance and driver involvement.

James Calado, an official Competizioni GT driver and current FIA World Endurance Champion, will also be attending the weekend as a Driver Advisor. James is currently driving the 488 GTE in the WEC, paired with Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Race 1 of the Ferrari Challenge UK season takes place at 15:35 on Saturday, with Race 2 at 14:50 on Sunday. The Ferrari Owners’ Club are also taking part in the weekend with their Pirelli Ferrari formula classic series. This series features various models of former Ferrari Challenge cars and other Ferrari race cars, dating back to 1976. Throughout the weekend Ferrari clients will also be driving their own cars on track to experience the DNA of Ferrari.

Ferrari’s current product range will be on display at the weekend, including the F8 Tributo which is making its public debut.