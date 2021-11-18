2022 Ferrari Challenge APAC calendar announced

With signs of progressive re-opening of the borders in different Countries in the region, Ferrari has opted for a May start to the 2022 season of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific series.

The races will start in mid-May in Fuji, a mainstay of the Challenge APAC calendar, event that will be followed by a second round in Japan at the end of June, with the brand returning to the challenging corners of Suzuka for an exciting Ferrari Racing Days.



July will see Challenge APAC debut on the former F1 track of Yeongam, marking the first time that the Series will race in South Korea, before heading to Sepang for the last event in Asia at the end of August. These two events will be especially busy as drivers will compete in three races per weekend at these circuits.



The Challenge APAC cars will then travel to Italy to join Challenge Europe in the hills of Mugello, getting ready to close the year in style with Finali Mondiali.

