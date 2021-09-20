2022 Corse Clienti calendars

The 2022 calendars of the Ferrari Challenge, F1 Clienti and XX Programme and Club Competizioni GT were officially presented at the gala evening held during the Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone.
After announcing the Ferrari Challenge North America dates in recent weeks, this completes the range of events for customers on the world’s most spectacular circuits.
Ferrari Challenge Europe. In its 30th season of activity, the European series offers six events ahead of the Finali Mondiali.
The 488 Challenge Evo cars will make their first appearance of the season on the spectacular Portimão track from 1 to 3 April, before moving to the Paul Ricard in France, for round two (13-15 May).
From 17 to 19 June, the Budapest circuit will stage the third act ahead of the last race before the summer break at Hockenheim from 22 to 24 July.
The 16-18 September weekend will see the Prancing Horse cars take centre stage at Silverstone before returning to Mugello in Italy from 7-9 October.
The last act of the championship will take place on the weekend of the Finali Mondiali.
Ferrari Challenge UK. The only national Ferrari Challenge series, launched in 2018, will run for five rounds in 2022.
Oulton Park will welcome the opening event on 6 and 7 May, while on 28 and 29 May, the 488 Challenge Evo cars will meet at Snetterton.
On 25 and 26 June, the Ferraris will compete on the ups and downs of Donington Park before the final two rounds in September.
Brands Hatch, on 3 and 4 September and the historic Silverstone track, from 16 to 18 September, will decide the new Ferrari Challenge UK champions.
F1 Clienti and XX Programme. Participants in these two exclusive Prancing Horse programmes will once again enjoy an extraordinary mix of excitement on and off the track at eight events on legendary circuits worldwide, in addition to the Finali Mondiali.
On 9 and 10 March, the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will officially open the season before the double trip to the United States in April.
The historic Daytona banking will host proceedings from the 8th to the 10th, with the carnival moving to the nearby Homestead-Miami circuit seven days later.
The cars will be back in Europe on 3 and 4 May, at the Mugello circuit, ahead of the eagerly awaited Suzuka round, from 24 to 26 June.
Three historic European venues will wrap up the season ahead of the Finali Mondiali.
The German circuit of Hockenheim will play host on 26 and 27 July, before a visit to the technical circuit of Barcelona on 31 August and 1 September, and to the Paul Ricard in France on 29 and 30 September.