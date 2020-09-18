Logo

    A reduction in weight and innovative aerodynamics in the wind tunnel make Ferrari’s saloon a supercar on the track

    The engine has undergone substantial modifications to its combustion chambers, as well as its inlet and exhaust tracts.
    The 599XX is characterised by an innovative electronic concept.
    The aerodynamics of the chassis were tested in numerous wind tunnel sessions, with the result that the car boasts 280 kg of downforce at 200 km/h (630 kg at 300 km/h).
    The bodywork is made from new materials, specifically composites and carbon fibre.
    The 599XX comes with slick tyres (29/67 R19 Front and 31/71 R19 Rear) specifically developed by Michelin to maximise stability in cornering and increase lateral acceleration.
    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 730 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER
    • 686 NM
      MAXIMUM TORQUE
    • 5999 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4787 mm
    • WIDTH1972 mm
    • HEIGHT1283 mm
    • DRY WEIGHT1345 kg
    • FUEL TANK CAPACITY90 l
    Engine
    • TYPEV12, 65°
    • BORE STROKE92 X 75,2 mm
    • UNIT DISPLACEMENT499,9 cc
    • TOTAL DISPLACEMENT5999 cm3
    • MAXIMUM POWER537 kw (730 cv)
    • MAXIMUM TORQUE686 NM
    Tyres
    • FRONT29/67 R19
    • REAR31/71 R19
    Brakes
    • FRONT2° GENERATION RACING CARBON-CERAMIC MATERIALS
    • REAR2° GENERATION RACING CARBON-CERAMIC MATERIALS
