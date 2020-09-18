Auto
Racing
Store
Universe
Corporate
Auto
812 Superfast
812 GTS
296 GTB
SF90 Stradale
SF90 Spider
F8 Tributo
F8 Spider
Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Portofino M
Special Series
Icona
Line Up
MyFerrari
MyFerrari App
Sign In
Register
Owners Club
Configurator
GT Racing
Past Models
Personalisation
Ferrari Tailor Made
Ferrari Genuine
Car services
Officine Classiche
Driving Courses
Driving Activities
Pre-Owned
Home
Why Approved
Models
Value your car
Dealer
Financial Services
Racing
Formula 1
Home
SF21 Reveal
Team
News
Races
Partners
Hospitality
Media Galleries
History
Ferrari Driver Academy
Home
Mission
Drivers
Media Galleries
News
Ferrari Esports
Home
Ferrari Esports FDA Team
Ferrari Esports Series
Competizioni GT
Home
News
GT Series
Official Drivers
Cars
Club Competizioni GT
LMH
Media Galleries
Partners
Corse Clienti
Home
News
Calendar
Ferrari Challenge
XX Programme
F1 Clienti
Bertolini 500
Ferrari Challenge drivers
Corso Pilota
Cars
Media galleries
Live Streaming
Partners
Finali Mondiali 2021
Store
Universe
News
The Official Ferrari Magazine
Ferrari Museums
Home
Ferrari Maranello Museum
Enzo Ferrari Modena Museum
Factory Tour
Personalised Experiences
Exclusive Events
Tickets and info
Ristorante Cavallino
Home
History
Massimo Bottura
Menu
The Restaurant
Contacts
Gift voucher
History
Ferrari Simulation Center
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Ferrari Land Barcelona
Corporate
Ferrari
599XX
A reduction in weight and innovative aerodynamics in the wind tunnel make Ferrari’s saloon a supercar on the track
1
Engine
A
lighter
and
more
manageable
engine
The engine has undergone substantial modifications to its combustion chambers, as well as its inlet and exhaust tracts.
2
electronics
innovative
electronics
The 599XX is characterised by an innovative electronic concept.
3
Aerodynamics
Innovative
wind
tunnel
aerodynamics
tests
The aerodynamics of the chassis were tested in numerous wind tunnel sessions, with the result that the car boasts 280 kg of downforce at 200 km/h (630 kg at 300 km/h).
4
Chassis
The
light
599XX
flies
across
the
track
The bodywork is made from new materials, specifically composites and carbon fibre.
5
components
Innovative
solutions
for
improving
performance.
The 599XX comes with slick tyres (29/67 R19 Front and 31/71 R19 Rear) specifically developed by Michelin to maximise stability in cornering and increase lateral acceleration.
6
Tech specs
V12
ENGINE
730
CV
MAXIMUM POWER
686
NM
MAXIMUM TORQUE
5999
cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
Dimension
LENGTH
4787 mm
WIDTH
1972 mm
HEIGHT
1283 mm
DRY WEIGHT
1345 kg
FUEL TANK CAPACITY
90 l
Engine
TYPE
V12, 65°
BORE STROKE
92 X 75,2 mm
UNIT DISPLACEMENT
499,9 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
5999 cm3
MAXIMUM POWER
537 kw (730 cv)
MAXIMUM TORQUE
686 NM
Tyres
FRONT
29/67 R19
REAR
31/71 R19
Brakes
FRONT
2° GENERATION RACING CARBON-CERAMIC MATERIALS
REAR
2° GENERATION RACING CARBON-CERAMIC MATERIALS
7
Media gallery
Engine
electronics
Aerodynamics
Chassis
components
Tech specs
Media gallery