The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata maximises the already outstanding performance of the 488 GT3 and the 488 GTE by combining the most effective and innovative solutions, as well as by developing new technologies linked mainly to a powertrain no longer limited by the FIA Balance of Performance.

Research and technology

Advanced research was carried out on the legendary twin-turbo V8 resulting in a special design for certain components and the direct sharing of materials with the racing engine. The maximum power delivered by the engine is now around 700 hp, due to the use of highly innovative components and more extreme and high-performance mapping. All this without compromising Ferrari’s proverbial reliability. The gearbox, available with different transmission ratios, and the carbon fibre clutch, help to manage the increased power and torque delivered by the engine.