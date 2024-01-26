Weekend preview: two Ferraris on the track at the 24 Hours of Dubai

The 19th edition of the 24 Hours of Dubai, round one of this year’s 24H Series calendar, takes place this weekend. Two Ferrari 296 GT3s will be among the starters, driven by Dragon Racing and Racing One.

24H Series. The UAE circuit hosts the first round of a season that will see the drivers compete in another five endurance events, down to the traditional conclusion with the 24 Hours of Barcelona in September. Two Prancing Horse cars will be fielded in the first round in Dubai. Dragon Racing will field the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 88 with German drivers Ronald, Benjamin and Oliver Goethe at the steering wheel, plus Briton Stuart Hall and home driver Jordan Grogor.

The German Racing One team will bring the 296 GT3 number 6 on the track in the Pro-Am class, crewed by Italian drivers Giacomo Altoé and Marco Pulcini, and the young Dutchman Thierry Vermeulen, who raced a Ferrari in the DTM championship and GT World Challenge Europe in 2023, and Germans Stefan Aust and Steffen Görig.

Schedule. Following qualifying on Friday, 26 January, from 4.50 p.m., the 24-hour race starts on Saturday, 27, at 12 p.m (all times are local).