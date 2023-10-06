Weekend preview: Ferrari on the track in GT Cup and NLS

Two European championships – the GT Cup Championship with its final round scheduled at the Snetterton circuit and the NLS at the Nürburgring – will come to a close this weekend. Representing the Maranello-based manufacturer will be AF Corse with the Graham de Zille and Dan de Zille pairing in England, while in Germany, the Ferrari 296 GT3 courtesy of Frikadelli Racing Team will take the start.

GT Cup Championship. After fine performances and podium finishes in the most recent round of the series in which they took part – at Silverstone in late July – the father-and-son duo will take turns at the wheel of AF Corse’s number 19 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo as they tackle the circuit at Snetterton.

The schedule, as usual, will feature four races. After Saturday morning’s Qualifying, the first 25-minute race will get underway at 12:40 p.m., while the 50-minute Race-2 will get the green flag at 3:45 p.m. On Sunday, October 8, after the two Qualifying sessions, the programme will be repeated with the 25-minute race at 12:15 p.m. and the 50-minute race at 3:20 p.m.

NLS. The Nürburgring Endurance Series season will also go into the archives with the 47th PAGID Racing DMV Münsterlandpokal, an event that will include a 120-strong field of cars on the track at the Green Hell. For the occasion, at the wheel of the number 30 Frikadelli Racing Team-run Ferrari 296 GT3, entered in the Pro Am class, will be team owner Klaus Abbelen paired with David Pittard.

The race will feature the usual four-hour format. Grid positions will be determined in Qualifying from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, while the start is scheduled for 12 p.m. (local times).