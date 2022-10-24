Weekend notebook: Italian title for Ferrari in the GT Cup Pro Am

Easy Race’s Ferrari picks up the title in the GT Cup Pro Am class in the last round of the Italian Gran Turismo Championship. It’s a result achieved together with other victories and podiums by the various teams involved in the round contested at the Mugello circuit.

CIGT. Luigi Coluccio and Rocco Mazzola of the Easy Race team were crowned Italian champions in the GT Cup Pro Am at the Mugello circuit, after placing second in Race-2 in the last round of the season in the Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship series. The pairing behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo came out on top after a heated contest, by just one point against Gianluigi Piccioli.

In the overall standings, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 belonging to Di Amato-Urcera of Scuderia Baldini is in third place with 77 points. This is thanks, in part, to the last podium place in the second race, marked by a Full Course Yellow and two Safety Cars.

There are some other significant results from the track in Scarperia with Giammarco Marzialetti and Eliseo Donno, also a player in the continental series of the Ferrari Challenge. In their debut race with the Best Lap team’s Ferrari, they notched up their first win in the GT Cup Am. A win also for AF Corse’s Alessandro Cozzi in the GT3 Am.

On Saturday, victory for Alessandro Berton and Samuele Buttarelli in the GT Cup Am with the SR&R Ferrari. Again in Race-1, second place in the GT3 Pro Am for Stefano Gai and Huilin Han of AF Corse.

After proclaiming its winners, the Italian Gran Turismo Championship begins its winter break, before resuming on 7 May at Misano for a new season.