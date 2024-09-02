Weekend notebook: first podium for Emil Frey Racing at Spa

The first podium of the season came for the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Emil Frey Racing at the Spa-Francorchamps track in the ADAC GT Masters championship.

ADAC GT Masters. In the fourth round of the ADAC GT Masters championship over the weekend of 31 August – 1 September, the number 14 Ferrari 296 GT3 of Emil Frey Racing achieved its best result of the season. On the Belgian track of Spa-Francorchamps, Alain Valente and Jean-Luc D’Auria managed to climb the podium for the first time, thanks to their second place in Race-1. The two Swiss drivers, after starting on the front row with the second best time, finished in the same position, also emerging unscathed from an accident that required the entry of the Safety Car in the early stages.

In Race-2, Ferrari number 14, which started from pole position thanks to the best time set in qualifying by Jean-Luc D’Auria (2’16’’423), was unable to confirm its top position. Unfortunately, the Maranello-based manufacturer’s car was rear-ended at turn one by an opponent, spinning out and finishing in last position. D’Auria, who was at the steering wheel at the time, returned to the pits but was forced to retire due to the damage caused by the contact.

The next championship engagement is set for 27–29 September at the Red Bull Ring.