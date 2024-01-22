Baron Motorsport: Am win at the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi

After their triumph in 2022, the Baron Motorsport crew in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 came close to producing a repeat performance at the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi, finishing in second place overall, first in the Am category.

24H Series. In the endurance event held over the weekend at the Yas Marina circuit – part of the 24H Series championship – the Baron Motorsport-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 claimed the Am class victory.

At the wheel of the number 86 car were Axcil Jefferies, Philipp Baron and Ernst Kirchmayr, already key figures in the Ferrari Challenge Europe in the Coppa Shell. Following a third-place finish in qualifying, the trio engaged in a prolonged battle for victory. In the final hour, a technical issue involving the fuel pumps in the entire facility neutralised the race, then, during the refuelling stop, the Ferrari with the number 86 encountered a delay, losing ground and relinquishing the lead. The Austrian team thus ended the race in second place overall, as well as producing the fastest lap of the race – set on lap 118 by Jefferies with a 1'53''598 marker – and the Am class win.

The next engagement for the 24H Series is scheduled for 26–28 January with the 24 Hours of Dubai.