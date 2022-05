22 settembre 2016

Austin, 22 September 2016 – Relive all the emotions of the 6 Hours of COTA, sixth round of the World Endurance Championship (WEC), with the second place of AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE No. 51 of Gianmaria “Gimmi” Bruni and James Calado and the third of No. 71 with Davide Rigon and Sam Bird. The American race was held in very difficult conditions with over 47 C° on the track at the start. Ferrari is currently 6 points behind Aston Martin in the Manufacturer championship standings.