Introducing the team currently leading the LMGTE Am driver and team standings who will tackle the 24 Hours of Le Mans aboard the #47 488 GTE with a crew of Lacorte-Sernagiotto-Fuoco. In spite of making their debut in the class, Cetilar Racing is no newcomer to the endurance world championship, having previously competed in the 2019-2020 season. This will mark their fifth consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans appearance, having fielded LMP2 prototypes on earlier occasions. However, the target of winning remains the same.

The team. The brainchild of Roberto Lacorte, Cetilar Racing is a team whose identity and values are brazenly Italian. After collaborating, among others, with Villorba Corse and Dallara, the Treviso-based team decided to tackle the endurance world championship in LMGTE Am class, in partnership with AF Corse.

The crew. Roberto Lacorte, driver and founder of the team, was able to give shape and substance to his passion for racing with a CIGT debut in 2011, before moving on to ELMS in 2015 driving LMP2 and LMP3 class prototypes. This season he has proved his worth among the ‘Bronze’ top dogs, supported by advice from partner Giorgio Sernagiotto. With almost twenty years' karting and motor racing experience, the driver from Treviso was able to make his mark in the Ferrari Challenge, a series in which he was crowned world champion in the Coppa Shell and Italian champion in Trofeo Pirelli. Completing the trio is Antonio Fuoco, sim driver for the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and two-time Italian Gran Turismo champion at the wheel of the AF Corse-run 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The talent and speed of the driver from Cariati has allowed the team to arrive at Le Mans leading both LMGTE Am class tables.



