31 marzo 2017

Monza, 31 March 2017 - Ferrari has reached an agreement with Lucas Di Grassi for the 24 Hours of Le Mans (14-18 June). The 32 year-old Brazilian driver, who has already taken part in the French classic race on four occasions recording three podium finishes, will join James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the AF Corse team no. 51 488 GTE. “I'm very happy to be back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Every professional racing driver wants to be part of history and to race for Ferrari means a lot to me. Manufacturer backed GTE-Pro is undoubtedly the best place to be after my four years in LMP1”, said Di Grassi. Eleven Ferraris will start the 24 Hours of Le Mans, three of them in the GTE-Pro class. As well as the no. 51 488 GTE, AF Corse will deploy no. 71 crewed by Davide Rigon, Sam Bird and Miguel Molina. The no. 82 Risi Competizione car will be crewed by Giancarlo Fisichella, Toni Vilander and Pierre Kaffer.