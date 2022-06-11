Ferrari lagging after four hours racing at Le Mans

Four hours into the race, the Ferraris are struggling to keep pace with the race leaders in both classes.

LMGTE Pro. After an opening stint, Molina handed over the wheel to Fuoco and Rigon who, in that order, produced double stints. The trio, currently holding fifth, are 1'38" off the pace, while the no. 51 trails the race-leading Corvette no. 63 by 2'03", due in part to a drive-through lumbered upon Pier Guidi for not respecting the track limits. Calado, after a 51-minute stint in the 488 GTE cockpit, passed the baton to Pier Guidi for a double stint and then to Daniel Serra, who also drove a double shift. The reigning world champion crew is currently sixth, with a fair margin over the Riley Motorsport Ferrari which saw Fraga, Bird and Van Gisbergen take turns at the controls.

LMGTE Am. Likewise, the 488 GTEs competing in Am class seem to be struggling to keep pace with the frontrunners, as evidenced by the 50" gap from the leading Ferrari, the no. 61 belonging to AF Corse, in fifth. Seventh place is occupied by the no. 54 AF Corse car, while the no. 71 of Spirit of Race rounds out the top ten.