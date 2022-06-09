Ferrari Hyperpole in LMGTE Am at Le Mans

In the thirty-minute Hyperpole, the “restricted” challenge for pole position, introduced in 2020, the six Ferraris involved monopolised the front row in the LMGTE Am class, with Vincent Abril achieving the Maranello marque’s second ever Hyperpole after Luzich Racing’s win just two years ago.

LMGTE Pro. James Calado and Antonio Fuoco took to the track behind the wheel of AF Corse’s number 51 and 52 488 GTEs, both covering five laps of the French circuit. Antonio Fuoco was the fastest of the two Prancing Horse drivers with a time of 3:51.779, while the reigning world champion finished thirty-seven thousandths behind his teammate. Pole went to the number 64 Corvette, the only car that lapped in under 3:50.

LMGTE Am. However, two Ferraris will start from the front row in the Am class. The AF Corse 488 GTE, driven by Vincent Abril, which turned in a Hyperpole time of 3:52.594, and the Kessel Racing car, qualified by Mikkel Jensen, at his side, lagging by 157 thousandths. The third row will be occupied by the Ferraris of AF Corse, with Nick Cassidy in the hot seat, and Iron Dames, with Rahel Frey.