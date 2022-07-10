Driver comments after the 6 Hours of Monza

Three Ferraris on the podium, two in the LMGTE Pro class and one in LMGTE Am might not have been the result that everyone was figuring upon with just minutes to go before the chequered flag, but they still represent a fine haul in front of the home fans who had flocked to Monza. We gathered the thoughts of the podium protagonists at the end of the race.

Miguel Molina: “We had just a couple of minutes to go for the win, but I'm happy for the team because everyone did a perfect job. The car was great today and we were forced to stop to refuel just enough to make it to the race finish. Our race was mistake-free, unfortunately luck was not on our side. A podium in Monza is always special and I want to thank Ferrari because everyone always works very hard, trying to improve every time and today we came close to success. I think we have taken a step forward this year and we are fighting alongside our team-mates. Now we will prepare for Fuji, a track that I like, where we expect lower temperatures than here.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “It's a pity we couldn't win because we were fast today, we worked well and the race was developing in the right way, problem-free. One detail made the difference and cost us the win, which we regret because we could have brought home some important points. But that's the way sports are. I remain positive for the future, we will try to improve further, avoid mistakes to try to win. We will be returning to Japan after a few years and usually the weather is difficult to predict but, having an earlier date than usual, maybe it will be easier.”

Michelle Gatting: “We led the race, you can say, from the beginning until almost the end. We lost it by not being able to make the stop together with the sister car. I think we could have won today. The next race will be in Japan, but we are already thinking about the Spa 24 Hours. This weekend we showed our potential, both Rahel and Sarah were very fast. I did everything I could in the car today.”