Calado and Fuoco on the assault at Le Mans

Closely following Calado is a hopeful Antonio Fuoco in his first 24-hour race in the premier GT class. “It is my first Le Mans in the Pro category,” explains the Italian, “and it is certainly a very special and particular weekend for me. The preparation is very similar to that of other races, although this one is very long and you have to stay very focused, always trying to stay among the frontrunners. We will try to do our best and get the best possible result for ourselves and the team.”

