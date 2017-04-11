11 aprile 2017

Maranello, 11 April 2017 – The WEC season is upon us. Four Ferraris will take part in this season's World Endurance Championship, two in GTE-Pro class and two in the GTE-Am. The common denominator between the four 488 GTEs is Amato Ferrari. The owner of the AF Corse team will directly manage the two 488 GTEs in the GTE-Pro class but will also follow the adventures of the two cars entered in the GTE-Am by Spirit of Race, a subsidiary of AF Corse, and Clearwater Racing, a Singapore based team to which AF Corse will provide technical assistance. Ambitions. In presenting the season Amato Ferrari made no secret of his big ambitions for 2017: “We have worked hard to prepare the season as best as possible in the GTE-Pro class. We aim to win the three titles at stake; teams, manufacturers and drivers,” said Ferrari. There will be no shortage of rivals as newbie Porsche, with its new car, joins Ford and Aston Martin. GTE-Am. The battle in the GTE-Am class will be against Porsche and Aston Martin: “Spirit of Race will look after the car of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Miguel Molina. It is a new crew that can certainly do very well. Also, Molina will be in car no. 71 for the 24 hours.” Weng Sun Mok and Matt Griffin will be in the car of Clearwater Racing.