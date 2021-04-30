Front row for Ferrari at 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

The 488 GTE of Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra will line up on the front row in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, which sets off tomorrow at 1:30 pm local time. The AF Corse Ferrari, driven in qualifying by the Spaniard, was the best of the two cars in the LMGTE Pro class, while in the LMGTE Am, Thomas Flohr came fourth in the AF Corse 488 GTE no. 54.

LMGTE Pro. The AF Corse 488 GTE no. 52, with Miguel Molina at the wheel, finished the session with a time of 2:12.351 on the last valid lap. This placed it just behind the Porsche of Estre-Jani, first at the end of a session twice interrupted by a red flag. Car no. 54, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, posted the fourth-fastest time of 2:12.443.

LMGTE Am. This season’s new regulations limited the session to just ten minutes and required LMGTE Am class crews to qualify with the “Bronze” driver. This made the outcome less predictable than previously, in this case, rewarding the experience of Thomas Flohr at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 54 that he will share on Saturday with Giancarlo Fisichella and Francesco Castellacci. The Swiss driver set a time of 2:16.367 to take fourth, just a few thousandths ahead of his teammates Perrodo-Nielsen-Rovera and the Cetilar Racing Ferraris crewed by Lacorte-Sernagiotto-Fuoco. The two Iron Lynx cars secured the fourth and fifth rows with Frey-Legge-Gostner seventh and Schiavoni-Piccini-Cressoni ninth.



