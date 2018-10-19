19 ottobre 2018

Nürburg - The last event of the VLN endurance championship at Nürburgring will conclude the season 2018 on Saturday. For the last time this year, the drivers will fight again for points, awards and a… ham. It has meanwhile become a popular tradition at the “Schinkenrennen” (ham race) organised by the MSC Münster, the Munsterlandpokal, that the most successful drivers will take home an original Westfalian ham in addition to honour and trophies: 166 teams have submitted their entries for the ninth and last VLN race to provide an unforgettable conclusion of the season for the fans at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The Ferrari crews. There are three Ferrari crews. Two 488 GT3 cars will race in the colors of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau: the 11 car will be in the hands of Leonard Weiss, Nico Menzel and Daniel Keilwitz; the 22 will be crewed as usual by Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach. The two Ferrari cars will be competing in the GT3 class against 19 different cars. In SP8 class the 458 Italia of Racing One is currently second overall will be aiming for win number eight out of eight races with Christian Kohlhaas, Mike Jeager and Stephan Kohler driving. Schedule. The start signal will be given with the green lights at 12 o’clock on Saturday. The grid positions will be decided previously in the timed practice which will take place between 8.30 and 10 am. As long as the engines are quiet, the fans at the Nürburgring will have the opportunity to take a close look at the race cars during the pitwalk and on the subsequent starting grid and to meet the top stars of the endurance racing scene.