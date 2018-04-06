06 aprile 2018

Maranello, 6 April 2018 – The second race of the 2018 season of the VLN championship, the 43rd DMV 4-Stunden-Rennen, kicks off this weekend. The series is entirely held on the Nurburgring long track, the Nordschleife. Competing there will be three Ferrari cars. Team Monschau. Two cars will be in the colors of Georg Weiss’ Wochenspiegel Team Monschau. The 488 GT3 no. 22, with Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Weiss, will compete in the Prestige class. In the sister car, the no. 11, Leonard Weiss, Christian and Nico Menzel will compete in the Pro class. The two Ferraris will be pitted against the cars of the other top manufacturers in the SP9 class, which is becoming increasingly competitive. SP8 class. The third Ferrari will be on track in the SP8 class. The 458 Italia will fly the flag of Racing One with Mike Jager, Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler behind the wheel. The car recently won the ADAC Westfalenfahrt, the first round of the championship. Qualifying takes place from 8:30 am to 10 am. The race will start on Saturday at 12.