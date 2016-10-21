Nürburg, 21 October 2016 – The VLN Endurance championship is ready to celebrate the final race of the 2016 season. This weekend too a Ferrari will be competing in the Specials 8 category at the 41st DMV Münsterlandpokal: as usual it is a 458 Italia.

Usual trio.

The car is the number 139 fielded by the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One which will be driven by Mike Jäger, Stefan Köhler and Christian Kohlhaas. The race will start on Saturday at 11 and will last for four hours.

The opponents.

The Ferrari will fight for the lead in the overall standings, but will also have to contend with other cars in the category, namely two Aston Martin, two Lexus, a Porsche and a Ford.