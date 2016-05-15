Nurburg, 15 May 2016 – A podium finish: this is the record of the Ferrari 458 entered in the 58th ADAC ACAS H&R Cup, third race in the VLN championship schedule held entirely on the long Nurburgring course, the legendary Nordschleife.

The podium.

The podium finish arrived in the SP8 class and was earned by car 139 of the NGK Spark Plug Team by Racing One, which finished second with Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas at the wheel, behind the Porsche of Andreas Weiland, Bert Flossbach and Sebastian Glaser.

Next stop.

The overall win went to the BMW of Schuberth Motorsport driven by Jorg Muller, Marco Wittmann and Jesse Krohn. The next event, the 47th Adenauer ADAC Deutsche Payment Trophy on June 25.