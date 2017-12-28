28 dicembre 2017

Maranello, 28 December 2017 - Two cars were ever present in the VLN championship while a third appeared in some of the races of the series held entirely on the long track at the Nurburgring. The 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau, crewed by Georg Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Oliver Kainz, won the most important race, the ADAC ACAS Cup on 24 June. This was Ferrari’s first overall victory on the Nordschleife since 2011. The 488 GT3 of Octane 126 also took part, while the 458 Italia GT3 of NGK Spark Plug with Mike Jaeger, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas, dominated the SP8 class.