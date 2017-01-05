05 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 5 January 2017 - In the VLN Endurance Championship the NGK Spark Plug by Racing One team notched up four wins and five second place finishes out of 10 races all held on the same track. Boring? Not if the track is the Nordschleife, the old Nürburgring circuit. The German team‘s Ferrari 458 Italia won its victories and podiums in the SP8 class battling it out with some of the most important manufacturers. The car enjoyed a tremendous start to the season with four wins in the first five races, but even in the second half of the year the Ferrari only once finished lower than second. Car no. 139, driven by the experienced crew of Mike Jäger, Stephan Köhler and Christian Kohlhaas, won the 62nd ADAC Westfalenfahrt in March, the DMV 4-Stunden Rennen in May, the 47th Adenauer ADAC in June and the ADAC Reinoldus Langstreckenrennen in July.