Visiom Racing targets encore

The Slovakia Ring will host the third round of the Ultimate Cup Series over the weekend, after the previous outings at Estoril and Dijon, which saw victories for the 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing.

Technical track. The circuit at Orechová Potôň, 35 km southeast of Bratislava, opened in 2009 and has hosted FIA GT Championship and the FIA WTCC races. The 5,922-metre track is one of the longest in Europe and features 14 turns and a 900-metre straight. Four artificial elevations, together with a very varied and technically sophisticated design, make this track very popular among the drivers.

Prancing Horse wins. Ferrari has won several races on this track, the most recent of which were in 2012 with Filip Salaquarda and Toni Vilander at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 in the FIA GT1 World Championship qualifying race and in 2013 with Claudio Sdanewitsch and Michele Rugolo in the 458 Italia of AF Corse in the Blancpain Sprint Series.

Continuity. Returning to the present, after a fantastic win in Dijon, following a remarkable comeback, Visiom Racing fields its 488 GT3 crewed by Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier, hoping to set off on a winning streak.

Programme. Friday sees the two free practice sessions, while the qualifying session starts on Saturday at 10:09 am. The race gets going on Sunday at 12:45 pm and ends four hours later.