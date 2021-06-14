Visiom Ferrari mounts podium at Dijon

Vision Racing claimed an excellent third place in the GT-Touring Endurance, the first round of the Ultimate Cup Series, held over the weekend at Dijon. Kessel Racing concluded the Prancing Horse’s encouraging French outing with a fifth place for the other Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Starting from second on the grid after a good qualifying session, Visiom's Ferrari no. 1 stayed among the leaders throughout the race, played out under the scorching Burgundy sun. At the end of the four hours, Pagny-Hallyday-Bouvet, who shared the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, climbed the third step of the podium, completing a convincing race and showing a good rapport with the car. The Ferrari no. 8 of Kessel Racing finished two places behind in fifth.

The Ultimate Cup Series will be back on track at the Paul Ricard circuit for the second round of the season over the weekend of 16-18 July.



