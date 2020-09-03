Visiom all set to defend the Ultimate Cup Series title

After a lengthy break and several postponements, the 2020 Ultimate Cup Series season finally kicks off with reigning champion Visiom and their 488 GT3 ready to start the title defence. Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier, after dominating the VdeV championship in the GTV1 class in 2018, then stormed the Ultimate Cup Series aboard the Ferrari 488 GT3, winning four of the seven scheduled races to seal the title in the UGTFree class. This season will feature a six-race schedule, the first to be held this weekend on the French track in Dijon, where the trio claimed their first series win last year at the end of an exceptional comeback achieved amid extremely burdensome weather conditions. The weekend program will include free practice sessions which start on Friday morning. Qualifying takes place from 17:35 to 18:35 on Saturday and the four-hour race itself will get underway at 15:00 on Sunday.