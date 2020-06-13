Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, a challenge to enjoy together

This year the atmosphere, fans, colours, sounds, lights, and excitement of Le Mans will be different. Digital. These are the opening words of the video introducing a new category of 24 Hours of Le Mans through the voices of the drivers of the 488 GTEs no. 51 and 71. On the weekend when the great endurance classic was due to take place, racing fans will have the chance to enjoy a novel spectacle, with 200 drivers and 50 virtual cars ready to compete in an unprecedented race. It was a challenge that the Maranello-based company was keen to accept despite the 488 GTE first venturing out on track only two weeks before the event. Ferrari’s preparation consisted of several selections resulting in a line-up of real and virtual drivers. This challenge testifies to the close link between Ferrari and Le Mans, just one year after the splendid victory of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra in the 488 GTE of AF Corse. This is because the 24 Hours of Le Mans retains its appeal, its difficulties and special features in whatever form it is held.