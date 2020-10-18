Victory for Di Amato-Vezzoni in Race-1 at Monza

Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni mounted the top step of the podium in the GT3 Pro-Am class in the first Italian GT Sprint Championship race of the weekend at Monza on Saturday. The RS Racing drivers claimed first place in class and eighth overall in their 488 GT3, sharing the podium with Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni, third at the finish line. Riccardo Chiesa and Matteo Greco recorded a fourth win out of five races in the GT Cup, at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo.



Race. Di Amato enjoyed an excellent race, always on the attack against Mattia Drudi, and even leading the Pro class going into the mandatory stops during which Cressoni (and other drivers) suffered a five-second penalty for veering off track at the start, served by Simon Mann at the end of the race. In the Pro class, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Giorgio Roda and Alessio Rovera finished fifth under the chequered flag despite Rovera's excellent recovery in the second stint, while Sean Hudspeth and Mattia Michelotto were forced to retire due to an oil leak.





GT Cup. Matteo Greco and Riccardo Chiesa claimed a fourth win out of five races in the one-make class. In the first stint, Luca Demarchi held first ahead of Greco in the early laps, but Greco took the lead on lap 13 before handing over to Chiesa. The Swiss driver was first over the line in the 488 Challenge Evo, ahead of Alessandro Berton, consolidating the Easy Race crew’s championship lead.