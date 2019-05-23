Via Italia Racing Readies for Second Round of Endurance Brazil

This Saturday, the Via Italia Racing team with Chico Longo and Daniel Serra will try for their first 2019 victory in the Brazilian Endurance Championship in the second round of the 2019 season. After Curitiba, Parana, Goiania-Goias will play host to the race. After finishing second in the GT3 Class in the opening round, the team looks forward to challenging for the win and establishing itself as a championship contender.

Drivers Express their Confidence. Chico Longo commented prior to the race, "In the first race in Curitiba, we had problems after an accident and it wasn't possible to fight to win. Now, we await a great result. We are more confident that the Ferrari 488 GT3 will take us to the victory." Daniel Serra was equally optimistic, stating "We have the best car on the grid. It is very fast and trustworthy. We are working to avoid problems and take the win."

A Circuit Resurgent. Construction began in 1973, capitalizing on the Brazilian appetite for motorsports, following the success of Emerson Fittipaldi. After three decades of hosting various racing action, the circuit began to enter a period of decline, culminating in plans to replace the circuit with another facility nearby. Ultimately, however, local opposition ensured that the original circuit was rejuvenated in 2013 and brought to the modern standards that drivers will enjoy this weekend.

Schedule. Racing action will begin at 2pm (Brazil time) on Saturday and will last for 4 hours.