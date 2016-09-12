Scarperia, 12 September 2016 – Jean Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet, and Thierry Perrier have come closer to confirming the number 1 on the body of their Ferrari. The current title holders of the VdeV Endurance Championship also won the 6 hours of the Mugello and, with just two races left in the season, came closer to being confirmed champions.

Overwhelming win.

The 488 GT3 of the Visiom Racing team dominated the race at Mugello without any question, finishing almost 42 seconds ahead of the Renault of the AB Sport Auto team driven by Tiziano Carugati and Eric Wegelin.

Difficult race.

The other Ferrari in the race, car number 51 of the AF Corse team driven by Mario Cordon, Marco Zanuttini, and Andrea Montermini was fourth in its category and sixth in the overall standings, finishing 30 seconds behind the second Renault of Franck Thybaud, Thierry Proust, and Maxime Jousse.

Next event.

The races of the VdeV Endurance championship will resume from 6 to 9 October on the famous Magny-Cours circuit in France.