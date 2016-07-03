03 luglio 2016

Alcaniz, 3 July 2016 – Ferrari notched up a double podium finish in the fourth race of the 2016 season of the VdeV Endurance championship at Motorland Aragon. Winning the race was the brand new 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing. The other Ferrari, a 458 Italia entered by AF Corse came home in third. The race. The race was an all-Ferrari 488 GT3 affair right from the start as none of the others were able to match the pace of the Visiom car. At the end of a thrilling 4 hour-long duel the winner was the Visiom Racing car of Jean Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet. The AF Corse no. 51 of Marco Cordoni and Mirko Zanuttini finished third behind Carugati-Wegelin on the AB Sport Auto Renault. The championship. The overall race was won by the Ligier of team Inter Europol Competition driven by Jakub Smiechowski and Martin Hippe. Next race is at Mugello on September 9-11.