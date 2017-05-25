Le Castellet, 25 May 2017 – The VdeV Endurance Championship celebrates the third racing weekend of the 2017 season at the Circuit Paul Ricard, in Le Castellet, France. The 488 GT3 of team Visiom Racing is chasing the first win of the season with its evergreen trio of drivers, Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouver and Thierry Perrier.

Visiom.

The GTV1 class champions will try to finally get on the first step of the podium after a second place in Barcelona and an unlucky race at Portimao.

Classic&Modern Racing.

Another Ferrari will be on track as usual in this season of the VdeV Endurance series. It’s the 458 Italia GT3 entered by the Classic&Modern Racing team with Sport Garage crewed by another trio of French drivers: Eric Mouez, David Loger and Romain Brandela.

Programme.

Free practices take place on Friday at 11.15 CET and 16.20 CET while qualifying will be at 11.05 CET. The race is on Saturday with the green flag waving at 13.20 CET for a 4-hour race.