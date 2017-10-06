06 ottobre 2017

Maranello, 6 October 2017 – This weekend the VdeV Endurance championship will resume for the penultimate round of the season with, as usual, appearances from two highly competitive Ferrari cars and crews. The 488 GT3 no. 1 of Visiom Racing is driven by Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier, while Eric Mouez and David Loger will be behind the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 no. 44 of Classic&Modern Racing by Sport Garage. Situation. It’s a four-way fight in the championship at the moment. The 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing, with two seconds, a third and two wins at Dijon and Jarama is four points ahead of the highly consistent 458 Italia GT3 of Mouez and Loger after three second places at Portimao, Dijon and Jarama and two thirds at Barcelona and the Paul Ricard. The Lamborghini of AB Sport driven by Harry Teneketzian and Joffrey De Narda is in third on 134.5 points, three ahead of the Renault of the same team. History. Ferrari has over 30 wins to its name at Magny-Cours. The first came in 1969 courtesy of a 330 P4 of Hawkins Team Gunston driven by Mike Parkes. The most recent was in the 2014 French GT Championship with the 458 Italia GT3 of Team Duqueine crewed by Jean-Claude Police and Soheil Ayari.