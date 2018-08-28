28 agosto 2018

Maranello – The VdeV Endurance championship moves to Navarra for Round 5 of the 2018 season. More than 20 cars will battle it out on Saturday on the circuit that is new to the program of the Series. The Navarra track, located in Spain, is 3,933 km long and consists of 15 corners which offer a combination of fast and slow sectors, with an 800-meter straight line that make it an excellent circuit of development. Traditional trio. Championship veterans Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and Thierry Perrier will be driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing after the win at Dijon-Prenois in the fourth round of the season. They are leading the championship at the moment. Rivals. The three Ferrari drivers will have as main opponent the Lamborghini of AB Sport Auto driven by Harry Teneketzian, Tiziano Carugati and Joffrey De Narda. Free practice sessions will be on Friday at 1:10 pm, at 4:35 pm and 7.55 pm. Qualifying are on Saturday at 12.50 pm, the six-hour race kicks off on Sunday at 4.45 pm. History. Ferrari has more than ten GT race wins to its name at Navarra. The first win came in 2010 in Spanish GT championship thanks to Juan.Manuel Lopez and Manuel Giao on the F430 GTC entered by team ART. The most recent one dates back to April, when the Scuderia Praha won with Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli the race of the 24H Series championship.