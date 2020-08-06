Two Ferraris tackle the GT Open in Hungary

The Hungaroring circuit is set to host the opening round of the 15th edition of the International GT Open this weekend August 7-9, with two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars taking the line-up.

AF Corse on track. The track located near Budapest will be the scene of the inaugural round of the International GT Open which, after several postponements owing to the Covid-19 emergency, will finally get underway this weekend. Two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars with take up the task in Hungary, both fielded by AF Corse. The #17 entrant in the Pro category will feature a crew made up of Louis Prette – a well-known face in the Ferrari world after winning Trofeo Pirelli in Ferrari Challenge Europe in 2019 – alongside Vincent Abril, the 2015 Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup title winner. In Am class, the Piacenza-based team will entrust their #48 Ferrari to Philippe Prette and Angelo Negro. Prette, Louis’ father, has triumphed three years on the trot from 2017 to 2019 in the Trofeo Pirelli class of Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific, while Negro finished runner-up in 2017, the very year that the championship title was claimed by his current team-mate. Three of the four drivers representing the AF Corse scuderia on the Magyar circuit have a background in Ferrari Challenge, in this case the Asia Pacific version, which is testament to the highly competitive level and the ability that the Prancing Horse single-marque series has to refine and hone talent.

Schedule. Free practice is due to take place on Friday from 10.10 until 11.10 and from 14.00 to 15.00. On Saturday Qualifying 1 runs from 10.15 to 10.45, while the 70-minute Race 1 gets underway at 14.20. Sunday will see the qualifying session between 10.15 and 10.45, while the start of the 60-minute Race 2 is scheduled for 14.20.