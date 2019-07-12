Two Ferraris line up at Spielberg for the 200th GT Open

GT Open celebrates an important anniversary this weekend at Spielberg with the 200th race of its history. The landmark event will take place for the fourth round of the 2019 championship marking the halfway point of the season as well as the final date before the summer break.

Absences and aspirations. After missing Spa-Francorchamps, Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin will be back on track at the wheel of Spirit of Race’s 488 GT3. The double-zero weighs heavy in the overall standings for the duo, but the sixteen-point gap from race leaders Tom Onslow-Cole and Valentin Pierburg is still recoverable. Meanwhile, one single point separates them from Christopher Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III, lining up in the Tempesta Racing vehicle. The British-Italian crew has deserved to achieve more up until now, but will be eager to take advantage of the weekend in Austria to reassert themselves in the battle at the top.

Schedule. As usual Friday will see the free practices, with the qualifying sessions set for Saturday (09:50 CET), followed at 15:25 by the 70-minute race. Meanwhile on Sunday, qualifying gets underway at 08:50 while the race itself, which lasts an hour, kicks off at 14:30.