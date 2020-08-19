Two Ferraris at Paul Ricard for GT Open

After a victorious seasonal debut in Hungary, Louis Prette and Vincent Abril arrive at the Paul Ricard expected to repeat their dominating performance in Race-2 of the International GT Open in their 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Pro. Despite collecting zero points in Race-1 due to a contact, the Monegasque duo lie fourth in the standings, five lengths behind leaders Chavez-Ramos. In the very competitive and evenly balanced Pro class, the Ferrari Challenge Europe’s reigning champion and the winner of the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup 2015 will try to exploit the potential of the Ferrari of AF Corse-APM Monaco, which usually performs well on the French track.

Am. Philippe Prette and Angelo Negro’s first race of the 2020 season provided valuable insights into the new car and category, especially for Prette, five-time champion of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific. The two fifth places recorded in Hungary, albeit in different ways, yielded important points for the six-race championship. On the French Paul Ricard circuit, Philippe Prette will temporarily hand over the wheel to Stéphane Ortelli, a previous winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, who is usually at the track as coach to Prette father and son.

Schedule. Free practice will take place on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday from 10:15 am to 10:45 am to decide the starting grid for Race-1. The race will kick off at 4:40 pm and run for 70 minutes. On Sunday, the second qualifying session from 9:25 am to 9:55 am precedes the second and final race of the weekend, with green light at 2:35 pm and chequered flag at 3:35 pm.